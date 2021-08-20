Emles Protective Allocation ETF (BATS:DEFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emles Protective Allocation ETF (BATS:DEFN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.94. Emles Protective Allocation ETF shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Protective Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Protective Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.