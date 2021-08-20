Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.65.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.68 on Friday, reaching C$48.55. 1,505,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.35.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

