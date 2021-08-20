Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

