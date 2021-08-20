Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.07

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 324175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

ENDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Endo International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Endo International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

