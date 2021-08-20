Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €12.21 ($14.36). Engie shares last traded at €12.16 ($14.31), with a volume of 5,805,423 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) target price on Engie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.53 ($18.27).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.68.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

