ENI (ETR:ENI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.36 ($12.19). ENI shares last traded at €10.36 ($12.19), with a volume of 13,510 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.48 ($13.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion and a PE ratio of -148.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

