Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $650,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 317,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,196. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

