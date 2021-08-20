Entergy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.78.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

NYSE:ETR opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.59. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Entergy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.