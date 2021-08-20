Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Entergy traded as high as $113.42 and last traded at $113.42, with a volume of 7440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETR. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 90.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 19.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

