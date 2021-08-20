Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Down 3.4%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) shares dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 12,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 662,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

EVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $542.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

