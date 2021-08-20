Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $11.05 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $673.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

