EOS (EOS) Price Tops $5.41 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $5.17 billion and $1.70 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00011124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,032,301,148 coins and its circulating supply is 956,217,403 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

