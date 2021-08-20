Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 3.5% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

