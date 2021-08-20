Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,772 shares during the quarter. Baxter International comprises approximately 2.6% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

