Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 139.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,125,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.