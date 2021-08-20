Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 2.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

