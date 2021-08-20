Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Nevro comprises 3.4% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Nevro worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 11.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.91. 482,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,095. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.