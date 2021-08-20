Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 7.8% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.54. 3,267,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.82. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

