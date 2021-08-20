Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Vimeo makes up about 1.8% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

VMEOV stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

