Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ashland Global accounts for 2.7% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Ashland Global worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.60. 237,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

