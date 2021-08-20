Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Sells 414 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 3.2% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,074.74. 343,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,194.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

