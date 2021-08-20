Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Sells 4,945 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises approximately 1.2% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

TFX stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.07. 144,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,219 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

