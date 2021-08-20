EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Down 18.5% This Week

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.27 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00138699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00150320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,771.40 or 1.00130903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00922974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.55 or 0.00707380 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

