Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.22

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.22 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.35). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 178.40 ($2.33), with a volume of 796,069 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £656.08 million and a P/E ratio of 77.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.22.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.