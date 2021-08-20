Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.22

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.22 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.35). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 178.40 ($2.33), with a volume of 796,069 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £656.08 million and a P/E ratio of 77.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.22.

Equiniti Group Company Profile (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

