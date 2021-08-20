Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 20th (AMAT, AMH, BILI, BJ, BZUN, CLB, EL, FTCH, IIVI, KHC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 20th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $158.00 to $161.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $140.00 to $127.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target reduced by CLSA from $114.00 to $76.50. CLSA currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $38.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $347.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $295.00 to $336.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $68.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $345.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $47.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

