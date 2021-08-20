Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 20th (AMAT, AMH, BILI, BJ, BZUN, CLB, EL, FTCH, IIVI, KHC)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 20th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $158.00 to $161.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $140.00 to $127.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target reduced by CLSA from $114.00 to $76.50. CLSA currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $38.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $347.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $295.00 to $336.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $68.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $345.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $47.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.