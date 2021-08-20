Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,673 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.28% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $173,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

ELS opened at $83.28 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

