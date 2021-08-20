Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Short Interest Update

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Erin Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Erin Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Kenya, Gambia, and Ghana. The company was founded by Kase L. Lawal in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

