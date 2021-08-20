Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Short Interest Update

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Erin Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Erin Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.
About Erin Energy
Further Reading: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Erin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.