ESBC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,651.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $65,651.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,712,195 coins and its circulating supply is 29,432,861 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

