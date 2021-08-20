ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. 72,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,465. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

