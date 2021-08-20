Ethereum Gold Project Market Cap Tops $190,579.68 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $190,579.68 and approximately $36.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00873321 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00110641 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

