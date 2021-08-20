ETNA Network Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1.10 million worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00147923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.03 or 0.99952363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.00919839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.91 or 0.06608941 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

