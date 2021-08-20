EUNO Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. EUNO has a market cap of $15.32 million and approximately $15,386.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.32 or 0.00986121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000109 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,291,520,188 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.