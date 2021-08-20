Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Shares Down 1%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 202,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on EURMF shares. Societe Generale lowered Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

