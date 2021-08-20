Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 89,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter worth $214,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter worth $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Euroseas stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.04. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,082. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

