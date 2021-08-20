Eutelsat Communications’ (EUTLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $$11.45 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $12.89.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
