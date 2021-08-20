Eutelsat Communications’ (EUTLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $$11.45 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

