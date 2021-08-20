Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.45). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

EVLO has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

EVLO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,695. The company has a market capitalization of $495.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.