Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.08% of Everbridge worth $106,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.40. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $962,523 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

