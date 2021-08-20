Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Cap of $11.77 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Everex has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00825984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00049090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

