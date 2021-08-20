Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.26 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $143.26 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00136895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00148100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,223.28 or 1.00242448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.18 or 0.00924935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.44 or 0.06625579 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,368,406 coins and its circulating supply is 9,926,981,933 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.