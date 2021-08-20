Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,615 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.24% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

AQUA opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,766. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

