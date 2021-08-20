Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,630 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,928 shares of company stock worth $2,001,135. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.59%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.