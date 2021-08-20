Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,104 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,837,843 shares in the company, valued at $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 57,534 shares of company stock worth $2,001,857 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FDP opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.12. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.