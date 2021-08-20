Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 5,517 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $680,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of AMPH opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Koo sold 25,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $497,944.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

