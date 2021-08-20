Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LZB opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.