Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 11,245 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 54,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.91.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

