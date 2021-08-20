Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 114 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,759.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,594.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,898.01 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.