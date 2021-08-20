Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,362 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

NYSE:AMN opened at $105.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

