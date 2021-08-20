Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,915 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Veritiv worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTV. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

