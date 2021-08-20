Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 5,161 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of TrueBlue worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in TrueBlue by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 308,782 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBI opened at $25.29 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $897.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TBI. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

