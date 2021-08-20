Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $58.38 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

